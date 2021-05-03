Carlos Duffey was honored twice as Citizen of the Year and for his non-profit, Love Thy Neighbor, being named Non-Profit of the Year at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting on Thursday, Apr. 29. And State Rep. Susan Holmes was named to the Butts County Hall of Fame.
Other award winners included Sharon Sorrow for the Melinda McLarnon Shining Light Award, Tiki Carangelo as Employee of the Year, Butts County District 4 Public Health for Special Service Award, Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital and Westbury Medical Care and Rehab as co-winners of the Business of the Year Award, Butts County Sheriff's Dep. Bennie Harris for the Public Safety Award, and the late Bob Ryan was honored with the Butts County Rotary Club's Bob Ryan - Service Above Self Award.
The banquet was held at the Central Georgia EMC Annex, with Piggly Wiggly catering the meal.
Following the meal, local legislators Rep. Clint Crowe and Sen. Burt Jones provided a legislative update following the 2021 Session of the General Assembly and a glimpse of what new initiatives are on the horizon.
Holmes and Hershel Arant, senior vice president of Energy Supply and External Services at Central Georgia EMC, provided a presentation on the state’s broadband initiative. Since she was elected in 2011, Holmes has pushed for local broadband accessibility for rural Georgians.
Arant provided current information about the vastly underserved and unserved areas in Butts County and Central Georgia EMC’s plan to make fiber optic cable providing internet access more readily available to the county. Arant thanked the Butts County Commissioners and the Butts County School System for their resources and support in expediting this project for Butts County.
Following their presentation, chamber chair Josh Thomas called the annual meeting to order and gave information on the state of the chamber. The following new officers for 2021 were elected by the chamber: chair, Nikki Sowell; vice chair, Amanda Rivers; past chair, Josh Thomas; treasurer, Jonathan Colwell; secretary, Melissa Harris.
Following the election of officers, Thomas passed the gavel to Nikki Sowell, who in turn presented Mr. Thomas with a plaque in appreciation for his service as rpresident.
Executive director Lisa Durden provided information regarding initiatives and upcoming events, and associate director Bridget Daniel talked about the revitalization of the Chamber Ambassador program. The ambassadors are volunteers who were members of the 2020 Leadership Butts County class who agreed to continue serving to support the chamber in the community.
Table Awards
A total of 34 tables were creatively and beautifully decorated tables by local businesses and organizations, with the theme being "Up, Up and Away!" Trophies were presented to the winners: 1st Place – Westbury Medical and Rehab; 2nd Place – Jackson Flower Shop; and 3rd Place – GleamPro.
Non-Profit of the Year
Amanda Rivers presented the award for the Butts County Non-Profit of the Year, Love Thy Neighbor. This award is presented to a non-profit for work performed during the past year that has benefited the community and Butts County.
Following the tragic death of Aiden McNutt, 12, and serious injury to his sister, Nevaeh Lockhart, 16, after a fire destroyed their house on Jan. 26, 2020, Love Thy Neighbor and the city of Flovilla held a benefit 5K race, with $7,000 in proceeds going directly to assist the family with medical and living expenses.
Also, on Christmas Eve, a member of Love Thy Neighbor received a call regarding a homeless family out in freezing rain. Members of this group gathered at 10:30 p.m. to search for the family and offer them shelter for the night. It was during the search for this family, a member of this group, Carlos Duffey, came across another homeless individual in the community. All of these people were provided shelter from the frigid temperatures for a week. T
Love Thy Neighbor is led by Carlos Duffey, Latara Miller and Connie Willis. Love Thy Neighbor serves the Butts County community in areas that are not typically discussed, assisting those in poverty, homelessness, and tragedy. They provide hope and encouragement and love to those who are hurt or who are too ashamed to ask for assistance.
Melinda McLarnon Shining Light Award
Cindy Murray presented the Melinda McLarnon Shining Light Award to Sharron Sorrow. Sorow started the Adopt-a-Cop program in Butts County. She organized and coordinated a program that sends small tokens of appreciation to every law enforcement officer in Butts County.
Employee of the Year
Josh Thomas presented the Employee of the Year award to Tiki Carangelo, who works as the "pre-closer" at Smith, Welch, Webb, & White, also known as Byrd Garland’s office. “Tiki’s duties are massive as she works with every real estate file we have," Garland said. "She spends a lot of time on the phone talking to real estate agents, buyers, sellers, lenders and others who may have a legitimate interest in a particular closing.”
Carangelo takes in the work, arranges for the title to be examined on each transaction, reviews the title work, consults with Byrd, prepares the title insurance commitment and assigns the file to a closer to actually prepare the closing documents. She keeps everyone informed about the status of each closing as each makes its way down the assembly line.
Special Service Award
Nikki Sowell presented Butts County District 4 Public Health with the Special Service Award, stating that 2020 was the most difficult year that our community, our state, and our nation has faced in modern history. Yet, during this time of uncertainty, fear, anxiety, and loss, local healthcare providers remained dedicated and focused to helping provide Covid testing, caring for those who were sick, and as soon as possible, began providing vaccinations for the most vulnerable citizens.
"Recognizing the mountain of obstacles our healthcare providers had to overcome during 2020," Sowell said, "the Butts County Chamber of Commerce presents the 2020 Special Service Award to our Butts County District 4 Public Health."
Business of Year Award
Sowell presented the 2020 Business of the Year Award to both Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital and Westbury Medical Care & Rehab of Jackson, stating that both of these businesses are chamber members who have earned a reputation for integrity, community service, and have definitely positively impacted Butts County as a place to live, work, and operate a business.
Public Safety Award
Captain Matt Garrison of the Butts County Sheriff's Office presented the 2020 Public Safety Award to Dep. Benny Harris of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office. This award is presented to a Butts County public safety employee who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide exemplary service in their area of service in 2020.
Harris started working with the Sheriff's Office in February 2017. While working as a detention officer, he quickly rose to the rank of sergeant before being accepted to the Georgia Police Academy. Harris graduated from the academy in March 2019 and was promoted to the rank of deputy. In the last two years while working as a deputy sheriff, he has made over 135 arrests with 68 of these being a felony. Harris has over 700 hours of training and has already been assigned as an assistant shift supervisor.
Bob Ryan Award
Duffey presented the 2020 Bob Ryan Award – Service Above Self, sponsored by the Butts County Rotary Club, posthumously to Ryan, who passed away Dec. 17, 2020.
"Bob Ryan was a leader our community who well represented the Rotary Club’s Four Way Test," Duffey said. "He could be seen picking up trash on the roadways to help the aesthetics of our town, and he was dedicated to help ensure our local youth participating in the Butts County Recreation Department activities had what they needed to play sports by sponsoring an annual golf tournament. He was truly an icon for Butts County and will be missed."
The award was accepted by Ryan’s wife, Susan, and their son, Charles Barber.
Citizen of the Year
Tim Broyles presented the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award, sponsored by May & Carter Oil Company, to Carlos Duffey.
"Carlos Duffey makes a huge impact in the Jackson-Butts County community," said Broyles. "He organized and led the 'We Run Jackson' group, which has been quite simply an organization to help citizens 'get fit' and 'make new friends.' During the pandemic, this organization brought encouragement and hope during times of uncertainty. It has an increasing following and is quickly becoming a recognized community group of positive influence and values.
"Carlos is also a leader with the non-profit organization, Love Thy Neighbor, who was recognized earlier for their help with the homeless, providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need, and helping victims of a fire tragedy.
"Carlos is a catalyst to cross all potential barriers as he reaches all genders and races. He made an impactful contribution to the community by highlighting several citizens and their positive accomplishments during black history month and women’s history month.
Hall of Fame
Blake Holmes presented the final award, the Butts County Hall of Fame award to Rep. Susan Holmes. This award is presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to promoting the Chamber of Commerce and community and dedicated years of service to positively impact Butts County.
"Rep. Susan Holmes has served as our state representative since 2011," said Holmes. "She was born in Jasper County is a graduate of Monticello High School and the University of Georgia. She has been a farmer, a teacher, and a postmaster. In 1998, Rep. Holmes was elected as the first female mayor of Monticello.
"For years, she has seen the need for increased internet services in rural communities and has dedicated years of time, energy, and effort to help make that dream come true for many rural communities, including our very own.
"Throughout her service as a legislator, she has always made herself available to her constituents and makes time for phone calls, emails, or visits to those with legislative questions or concerns."