Carlos Barlow, Okemus Grier, and Dawson Livingston will be representing Jackson High School at the AAA State Track and Field Meet on May 12-14 at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton.
The Red Devils trio took part in the sectional meet held at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross on May 7.
Barlow took 1st place in the Long Jump with a distance of 21 feet, 11.5 inches. He finished 2nd in the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 15.16 seconds. He will compete in both events at the state meet.
Grier took 1st place in the Triple Jump with a distance of 45 feet, 8 inches, and will compete in the Triple Jump at the state meet.
Livingston took 1st place in the Shot Put with a distance of 49 feet, 5 inches. He finished 3rd in the Discus with a distance of 146 feet, 10 inches. He will compete in both events at the state meet.
