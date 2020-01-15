A driver allegedly led Butts County deputies on a chase reaching speeds up to 118 mph on England Chapel Road on while his passenger allegedly tossed suspected methamphetamine out the window. Both are now in custody and facing numerous charges.
The incident began about 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Deputies were contacted by the Butts County Narcotics Division with the location of two suspects believed to be delivering drugs. The vehicle they were in was described as being was a grey 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.
A deputy spotted the vehicle leaving a gas station on Ga. Highway 42 North and approaching the intersection with England Chapel Road. The deputy and a second deputy turned around and activated their emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.
The driver sped up on Hwy. 42, passing vehicles on the right shoulder of the road, and then turned onto England Chapel Road. The pursuing deputies reported that the driver allegedly reached speeds up to 118 mph and continuously drove in the middle of the road, causing motorists in both directions to veer to the side of the road.
Near the Knights Mobile Home Park, the deputy reported seeing the passenger allegedly tossing white powder-like substances and plastic bags out the window.
As the vehicle approached Ga. Highway 16, the deputy successfully performed a PIT maneuver, spinning the Malibu off the road and ending the chase.
The driver, identified as Marcus Antwan North, 29, of Rex, and the passenger, identified as Jeremy Allen Barnes, 36, of Hogansville, were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found a zipper case containing two digital scales, several plastic bags, and a plastic bottle containing suspected GHB, a depressant that is commonly referred to as a “date rape” drug.
Narcotics investigators searched the roadside near the mobile home park where Barnes had allegedly thrown items out of the car during the chase and found a clear plastic bag of 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
North and Barnes were transported to the Butts County Jail. Both were charged with abandonment of drugs, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and felony tampering with evidence.
North was also charged with speeding (118 mph in a 45 mph zone), reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license.
Both North and Barnes were denied bond and remain in the Butts County Jail.
