HAMPTON - Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and his legendary father, "Awesome Bill From Dawsonville," are fan favorites at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) in large part because they are from Georgia. And while the Elliotts' popularity in four-wheel racing is solid, Jared Lesher of Canton is hoping to build his own fan base in two-wheel racing.
Lesher, 25, is among the riders taking part in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series at AMS on Apr. 10, Apr. 13, and Apr. 17. It is a first both for AMS hosting supercross on a dirt track built on the infield in front of the main grandstands, and also for Lesher to visit the speedway in Hampton.
Lesher is not a native Georgian. He and his family moved to Canton from Pennsylvania seven years ago because, he said, "The southern states seem to be a little bit more prosperous when it comes to motocross."
Lesher has been racing motorcycles since he was four years old, and started racing supercross in 2018.
"I'm kind of still new in comparison to a lot of the guys," he said, "but definitely getting older."
Like a good number of racers in motocross and supercross, Lesher is a privateer, meaning he races for himself without backing from a bike manufacturer. Budget Blinds from Orlando, Fla, is his primary sponsor, and Lesher rides a YZ Yamaha 250F.
This will be his first trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway, but not his first race on a speedway course.
"I have raced the Daytona Speedway course for three years now, and that's the only speedway I've ever raced at, until this coming weekend," Lesher said. "I've raced in the Georgia Dome, as well as Mercedes-Benz Stadium. I raced the last two years before they tore the dome down, and then Mercedes-Benz Stadium since then.
The size of the track at AMS, plus the weather, are the biggest differences Lesher sees in comparison with racing indoors.
"The track is enormous in comparison to any dome or stadium that we race in," he said. "I know the starting lane is almost 300 feet long, which is almost the size of a football field, so it's enormous in comparison.
"The elements will definitely come into play," Lesher added. "It's looking like a rainy forecast for Saturday. Weather is one thing we don't have to deal with in the domes, or even think about, but the weather can definitely play a part here."
Tickets for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Apr. 10, 13 and 17 are still available at ticketmaster.com.
