Candidates in this year's municipal races lined up to qualify last week for November's elections, with incumbents in Jackson and Flovilla picking up challengers, but no newcomers in Jenkinsburg.
Jackson City Councilman Don Cook will face a challenge from former city fire department captain David Dunn for his District 4 seat.
Cook has been on the council since winning a special election to the seat in 2013. He began his first full term on the council in 2016.
District 1 Jackson City Councilman Theodore Patterson and District 5 Councilwoman Beth S. Weaver qualified for re-election to their posts uncontested, according to City Clerk Brittany Brown.
In Flovilla, Mayor Beth Burns Ogletree will be challenged for re-election by former mayor Harvey Norris, who is also Jackson's fire chief.
It will be the third contest in recent years featuring the two candidates, who first faced off in 2014 in a special election to fill the unexpired term of Scott Chewning.
Ogletree won the 2014 race against Norris, and fended off a challenge from him again in 2015 for a full four-year term.
Norris had been Flovilla’s mayor or held a seat on the City Council for a total of 27 years prior to being unseated as mayor by Chewning in 2011 after a 19-year tenure in the post.
Also on the ballot in Flovilla will be elections to fill three seats on the City Council.
According to City Clerk Annie Mitchell, candidates Lillian Cowell, John Burdin and Jacqueline Grier will vie for a two-year term to fill the seat vacated in April by the resignation of Chadrick Morgan.
James C. Hosford, Willie Morgan and David Smith will vie in a three-way race for two seats on the council, with the top two vote-getters winning four-year terms. Hosford and Willie Morgan are incumbents in those seats.
Because only incumbents qualified for re-election in the city of Jenkinsburg, City Clerk Debi Smith said the election will be called off. Returning to the mayoral seat for a second consecutive term will be Eddie Ford, who has previously also served as a council member and as mayor.
Susan Barabas, the Post 1 council member, and Kenneth Rooks, the Post 3 member, will also be returning to their seats for four-year terms.
Elections are set for Nov. 5. Early voting will be Oct. 15-Nov. 1 at the voter registration office at 625 W. Third St., Jackson. The last day to register to vote in the municipal election is Oct. 7.