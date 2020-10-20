Eight of the ten candidates in locally contested races took part in a candidates forum hosted by Partners for Smart Growth on Thursday, Oct. 15. The forum was held at the Central Georgia EMC Annex.
About 100 people turned out for the forum, which was also streamed live on the Partner for Smart Growth Facebook page.
State Senate, 25th District
Incumbent Republican Burt Jones is facing Democrat challenger Veronica Brinson. Jones was the only candidate at the forum.
Q. How vital is Dist. 25 is to interstate connectivity in Georgia?
A. Jones stated District 25 is very important. He said the district has secured $300 million in road projects over the next 5 years, including adding truck lanes down the middle of I-75.
Q. What projects are planned to work on with city governments?
A. Jones said one of the collective projects he is most proud of is the construction of the Idlewilde Conference Center at Indian Spring State Park.
Q. What are plans on state level to provide internet coverage to rural areas?
A. Jones said they are looking at EMC pole attachments for wifi, and also working on partnerships with broadband networks for rural areas.
Q. Why seeking election or re-election?
A. Jones said he sought the office because he felt Butts County needed to be represented and he felt he has been able to get a lot of work done for the district.
State House, District 110
Democrat Ebony Carter and Republican Clint Crowe are running for the seat previously held by Republican Jason Harper.
Q. What are your qualifications?
A. Crowe, from Jackson, said he had a 20-plus year career in law enforcement before opening his real state company. He said he has been able to see both sides of business law and laws of the streets.
Carter, from McDonough, said no Democrat has run for the post since 2014. She said she has worked on political campaigns in the past and feels the needs of many of the people in the district are not being met.
Q. What are the needs and challenges facing state government and what can be done?
A. Carter said the issues of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and getting people the health care and jobs they need are critical.
Crowe said the needs are qualify healthcare, traffic infrastructure, and supporting law enforcement, but he added the biggest need will be balancing the state budget.
Q. What are plans on state level to provide internet coverage to rural areas?
A. Crowe said he can understand how critical it is to have internet coverage in 2020. He credited Rep. Susan Holmes for the work she had done on it and noted that cooperation between government and the internet industry will be critical.
Carter said they need to provide incentives for more service providers to come to Butts County and other rural areas.
Q. How would you alleviate traffic problems in Butts County and would you support a truck bypass around Jackson.
A. Carter said she would ask the citizens of Jackson if they want a truck bypass. She added that she would also look at other ways of transportation, such as ride-sharing, for short term improvements, and improving roads and infrastructure long term.
Crowe said he would support a bypass in order to get truck traffic around the city. He said when it was first proposed 20 years ago it was a great idea, but that today it is a very necessary idea.
State House, District 129
Incumbent Republican Susan Holmes is taking on Independent challenger Joe Reed.
Q. What are your qualifications?
A. Holmes, from Monticello, said she has both local and state government experience, and has worked on many issues for the district, especially with Sen. Jones.
Reed, from Forsyth, said he is an educator who decided to run for office when he saw nine rural hospitals close. He said he is running as an independent because he is tired of partisan bickering.
Q. What are the needs and challenges facing state government and what can be done?
A. Reed said the challenge of dealing with many issues facing the state has been the unwillingness of the parties to work together. He said healthcare and the budget are the two most critical needs facing the state.
Holmes said battling COVID-19 and protecting lives is the first priority for the state. She said the economy is coming back. She added that the state needs to defer back to local leaders on many issues, such as education.
Q. What are plans on state level to provide internet coverage to rural areas?
A. Holmes said she was working on getting internet coverage long before the pandemic hit. She said the state can make it easier for service providers to provide coverage.
Reed suggested providing service providers a program similar to rural electrification a century ago would be a fair way to provide coverage.
Q. How would you alleviate traffic problems in Butts County and would you support a truck bypass around Jackson.
A. Reed said he would ask the citizens of Butts County to come up with a strong reason for a bypass before seeking state funding. He added that Butts County could also vote for a TSPLOST to provide their own funding for road projects.
Holmes said getting a bypass done is long and arduous. She noted that Jones County finally got its bypass completed, but that Jasper County had the first leg of its bypass done in 1970, but it is still not complete. She said Butts County and Jackson are working on a proposed route for the bypass.
County Commissioner, District 2
Incumbent Democrat Robert Henderson is taking on Republican challenger Mary Atkins. Atkins was the only candidate at the forum.
Q. What are your qualifications?
A. Atkins said she has experience both as an educator and a business owner.
Q. What is the biggest challenge facing Butts County?
A. Atkins said providing more information to people about what is going on and getting them involved.
Q. How would you change the county budget to avoid tax increases on residents?
A. Atkins said with the new businesses coming into the county, there should be more funding coming in. She said she would look at the budget and change what is not working, and make sure there is more revenue coming in than expenditures going out.
Sheriff
Incumbent Republican Gary Long is facing Democrat challenger Jack Gilroy.
Q. What are your plans to ensure safety for citizens without increasing property taxes?
A. Gilroy said he would decrease the number of majors in the Sheriff’s Office to help provide more funding to hire deputies, and would not allow employees to use Sheriff’s vehicles for personal use.
Long said he has increased the number of deputies on the road and made improvements to his investigations unit and that the Sheriff’s Office will keep doing what it’s doing.
Q. What is current status of gang activity in county and what steps are being taken to combat it?
A. Long said he started seeing gang problems in Jackson and Flovilla in 2015-16. He said he started a gang investigation unit in the department, and also has a deputy with the FBI gang taskforce.
Gilroy said he will invest time in developing and working with young people in the community to overcome gang influences.
Q. What steps will you take to provide transparency?
A. Gilroy said he will have a true open door policy. He added that all deputies will have clearly marked patrol cars and body cameras will be required.
Long said investigators and undercover deputies don’t need to be driving marked vehicles. He said the Sheriff’s Office is already using body cameras and that the District Attorney can click in to watch what is happening.
Q. How will you keep deputies from going to other departments?
A. Long said they currently don’t have any openings for deputies. He noted that when he took office, he increased pay and benefits for deputies. He added that by housing federal inmates, the jail brings in nearly $2 million in revenue each year to be used for pay and benefits.
Gilroy said he will increase the number of deputies and patrols to keep current deputies from being overworked, and will decrease insurance costs and increase retirement options.
Q. With increase in businesses along the I-75 corridor, what are plans to ensure safety of citizens and businesses?
A. Gilroy said he will have enhanced patrols on I-75 and highways 16 and 36. He added that all deputies will have assigned patrol areas.
Long said he strategically follows trends and numbers in placing his deputies in the county. He noted that this year Butts County has one of the lowest burglary rates in the state.
Q. What are your plans and goals?
A. Long said officer safety is his number one goal and that they must improve the county’s radio system. He said there are still dead spots in the county where deputies cannot make or receive calls. He suggested the county could pay for the new system on its next SPLOST.
Gilroy said he will have more visible patrols and will be out meeting with citizens to determine what needs to be done.
