Two Christmas traditions will continue this week, but a different take on a third tradition has been cancelled.
The city of Jackson and the Salvation Army are kicking off the 2020 Can-A-Thon and Food Drive with a different look this year, accepting monetary donations only.
The Butts County Historical Society's annual Holiday Extravaganza Historic Tour of Homes in the Village at Indian Springs and Lighting of the Village will be Dec. 5-6, from 1-5 p.m. each day. The Lighting of the Lights in the Village will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
But the Reverse Christmas Parade set for Dec. 5 at Butts County Parks and Recreation has been cancelled.
Can-A-Thon
The city of Jackson and the Salvation Army are kicking off the 2020 Can-A-Thon and Food Drive to provide holiday meals for families in need and to help stock the Salvation Army Food Pantry for the coming year.
Things are a little different this year. In an effort to lessen the spread of COVID-19, monetary donations are being requested, rather than collecting canned food. All contributions will be used by the Salvation Army to order needed food items directly from local grocery stores (in bulk) and pick up as needed.
This is a great opportunity for businesses, organizations, and schools, as well as employees and students, to help the community's less fortunate families have brighter holidays. With the economy continuing to struggle, organizers are expecting an increase in the number of families needing food. One hundred percent of the money collected stays in Butts County.
Please make checks payable to the Jackson Community Fund and mail them to:Holiday Can-A-Thon/Food Drive, P.O. Box 838, Jackson, GA 30233.
Tour of Homes
The Butts County Historical Society's annual Holiday Extravaganza Historic Tour of Homes in the Village at Indian Springs will be Dec. 5-6, from 1-5 p.m. each day. The Lighting of the Lights in the Village will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The tour will include many homes and historic sites (all circa 1823-1913) such as the Indian Springs Hotel and Chapel, the McMichael, Holloway, and Hoard houses, Indian Springs Resort, Idlewilde at Indian Springs State park, the newly added Browning Barn, and many more.
Bring your family and enjoy the shops, restaurant, gardens, and museums. Visit Dauset Trails and Indian Springs State Park. Stay in a luxurious cottage for the weekend and get away for the holidays!
Tickets are only $15, and the proceeds will be used for the historic Flovilla Schoolhouse Dinner Theater (ca 1885) restoration, which is also on the tour!
Tickets and maps are available in advance or on the 'day of' from any Historical Society members, or at The Big Chief Country Store, 1834 Hwy. 42 South, Flovilla. You can call 770-775-5350 and tickets and a map will be held at "Will Call."
For more information, visit www.TheVillageAtIndianSprings.com, or www.ButtsCountyHistoricalSocietyInc.org.
Reverse Parade Cancelled
The Reverse Christmas Parade set for Friday, Dec. 5, has been cancelled. Bridget Daniel, Associate Executive Director for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, said the reverse parade, which was being organized by the chamber and Butts County Parks and Recreation, only received eight entries, and that wasn't enough to justify holding the parade.
