California to require Covid-19 vaccination for students, governor says

California will add the Covid-19 vaccination to immunizations required for in-person school attendance, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in San Francisco Friday morning.
The requirements will be phased in by grade groups -- 7-12 and K-6 -- and will start for each group only after the FDA fully approves the vaccine for that cohort, the governor's office said in a news release.
The mandate will be a condition of in-person attendance, though independent study is an option for unvaccinated students. The effort aims to protect children and keep them learning in-person, Newsom's office said.
California expects this to apply to grades 7-12 next July, based on current projections for full approval.
