By a 3-1 vote, the Jackson City Council approved sending a letter to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) expressing their concerns about the roundabouts proposed for Hwy. 16 and Brookwood Ave (Hwy. 42), Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 42 on the east side of Jackson near Piggly-Wiggly, and the Hwy. 36 truck bypass. The letter asks the DOT to meet with the council and provide alternatives and other options for the roundabouts.
The action came at the council’s Feb. 15 meeting. Council members Theodore Patterson, Lewis Sims and Beth Weaver voted in favor of the letter, with Don Cook casting the dissenting vote. Council member Ricky “P-Nut” Johnson was absent from the meeting.
The issue of the roundabouts came up at the council meeting after the Butts County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to DOT in January expressing their disapproval of the Hwy. 16/Brookwood Ave. roundabout and the Hwy. 36 truck bypass. The BOC asked DOT to reallocate the funds for those projects for a proposed truck bypass that would divert traffic from Hwy. 16 West to Hwy. 36 East on the north side of Jackson, with the county possibly providing additional funds from a proposed Transportation SPLOST (TSPLOST).
The discussion was not on the agenda when the council meeting began, but Patterson made a motion to amend the agenda to add the discussion. The motion was seconded by Weaver and passed by a 3-1 vote, with Cook casting the dissenting vote.
Patterson opened the discussion by stating that the county’s letter concerning the roundabout and Hwy. 36 truck bypass affected the city more than the county and he felt the city needed to express its feelings as well.
Cook said he thought the council had passed a resolution in favor of the roundabout before current mayor Carlos Duffey took office in January and he was surprised it was coming back up again.
Weaver said she thought the city had asked DOT for a review of the roundabout to improve traffic flow.
Cook noted that the county wants to use the DOT money for the roundabout and the Hwy. 36 bypass for a larger truck bypass, plus pass a TSPLOST to provide additional funding. Cook said he thought it will be hard for the county to get a TSPLOST passed.
He added his concern that DOT will get tired of Jackson going back and forth on road projects and will just skip over Jackson and go on to the next town.
“I think we’re rocking the boat too much,” said Cook. “We need the roundabout and the state is not going to pay for a traffic light.”
Patterson said everyone has their own opinions. He said he has talked to several state DOT project managers several times and that they don’t have “concrete answers for the concerns that have been proposed to them.”
Patterson added that there’s no secret that something has to be done about the traffic, but said the roundabout is not going to prevent traffic problems in the city.
“No matter what you do, you’re going to have a traffic situation,” said Patterson.
Weaver expressed her concerns about the proposed roundabout at Hwy. 16 and Brookwood Ave, stating she has been told by DOT that it would be similar to the roundabout at Bass Road and Hwy. 87 in north Bibb County. She said that roundabout is horrible, with trucks unable to negotiate the roundabout and constantly running over and trashing the center island.
“I just don’t think that roundabout is what we want as an entry to our city,” she said. “We’ve worked so hard to make this a pretty city and it won’t be. Please just consider that and think about all the traffic that will be coming through there.”
Mayor Duffey said he can see both sides of the concern that DOT may not do projects with Jackson in the future if the roundabout is not built, and the concerns people have about the roundabout.
“I’m not for or against anything; it’s just a matter of at some point someone agreed to do the roundabout and now we’re at the junction of it is here, the project is going to happy,” he said. “All the dialogue we’ve had with DOT is we’re going to do the project.
“I see everybody’s point here at the table, but looking forward, what is this going to look like for us as a community that’s trying to progress and go forward? Will DOT favor Jackson, and that’s something I think we have to consider.
“People’s minds change, things evolve as we go, we mature a little bit,” Duffey added. “Some things that we didn’t see then we see now, but at the same time, going forward we have to really start looking at the future. What is this going to look like 20 years from now? I think those are things we really have to consider going forward.”
Patterson said he personally would like to go on record that at this point he feels that with the situation with the roundabouts and the safety and concerns and impact that it will have on the county, city and public property, that he is “totally opposed to them and would like the DOT to come and have a dialogue with this council and the citizens to see if there are other alternative solutions to arrive at a meaningful solution to the situation that we’re in.”
Patterson went on to make a motion that the city draft a letter to DOT addressing the concerns about the roundabouts being proposed and would like to see other options and solutions before DOT continues moving forward. Weaver seconded the motion and it was approved, 3-1.
