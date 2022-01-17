Chili Champ.jpg

Buzz Kutcher (right) shows his paper plate Chili Champ medal to Elvis Presley. The Arts Council meeting closed by singing "Happy Birthday" to Elvis, belatedly. His birthday was Jan. 8.

Buzz Kutcher was named 2022 Chili Champ at the Jan. 13 Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts meeting. Kutcher dethroned Candace Carmichael, reigning Chili Champ, with his Murray's Sister's Cincinnati Chili Plus 2.  He beat out nine other chili cookers, including Joe Patterson's Three Critter Chili and Suzanne Allison's Mexican Chili

The business meeting included a discussion of the 2022 budget, community service goals, and updates from the May 7 Fine Arts Festival Committee and the May 21 Garden Tour Committee.

Arts Council President Cheryl Hilderbrand gave a program including a brief analysis of  and appreciation for Ellen Baker Harding's 1876 "Solar System Quilt" from the Smithsonian's National Quilt Collection. Mrs. Baker embroidered the quilt as a teaching aid. The program included music from the period: "For the Beauty of the Earth" by Folliott S. Pierpoint, composed in 1864.

