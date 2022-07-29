JACKSON — Dana Welch of Henderson Middle School was named the Butts County School System 2022-2023 Support Person of the Year, and Kimberly Edmonds received the Dr. Melinda Ellis Legacy Award at the system’s annual Opening of School Celebration. The event was held July 28 at the Rufus Adams Auditorium. The first day of school for students is Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Teachers and administrators from all five schools attended the celebration, which also featured the presentation of plaques to two new Partners in Education, service awards, and recognition of each school’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. The BCSS Teacher of the Year will be announced in October.

