JACKSON — Dana Welch of Henderson Middle School was named the Butts County School System 2022-2023 Support Person of the Year, and Kimberly Edmonds received the Dr. Melinda Ellis Legacy Award at the system’s annual Opening of School Celebration. The event was held July 28 at the Rufus Adams Auditorium. The first day of school for students is Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Teachers and administrators from all five schools attended the celebration, which also featured the presentation of plaques to two new Partners in Education, service awards, and recognition of each school’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. The BCSS Teacher of the Year will be announced in October.
The festivities began with the entrance of the Jackson High School Red Regiment Marching Band and JHS cheerleaders. The band played several songs and the cheerleaders led several cheers.
Superintendent Brent Lowe welcomed everyone, noting that BCSS hired 41 new teachers as well as a number of support staff for the upcoming year.
The JHS NJROTC Color Guard then presented the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by student Lucas Phillips, the BCSS Literacy Days Winner.
The school system has 54 Partners in Education, and Lowe recognized two new members - the Butts County Retired Educators Association and Georgia Air Solutions - with plaques.
The Dr. Melinda Ellis Legacy Award for 2022 was then presented. The award, which began in 2018, recognizes those who work their way up the ranks within the school system. Dr. Ellis spent her entire career with BCSS, beginning as a para-professional and becoming a teacher, assistant principal, principal and deputy superintendent.
Edmonds, this year’s recipient, is a kindergarten teacher at
Jackson Elementary School. Edmonds began as a substitute teacher at JES in 2009. As she worked on her bachelor’s degree, she was hired at JES in 2012 and served as a special education para-professional for two years. She moved into a kindergarten para-pro position. In 2017 she became a kindergarten teacher and earned her teaching certificate. She is currently a first grade teacher at JES and also teaches in the student learning program, including after-school tutoring, and sponsoring the summer art camp.
The BCSS then presented service pins to those employees who have been with the school system for five through 30 years.
The Butts County Teacher of the Year will be named in October, but each school’s Teacher of the Year was honored at the celebration. They are:
• Kinsley Eubanks, Daughtry Elementary
• Becky Irvin, Jackson Elementary
• Katie Jenkins, Stark Elementary
• Sarah Glover, Henderson Middle
• Taquita Smith, Jackson High
The Butts County Support Persons of the Year for each school and the central office were honored, and the BCSS Support Person of the Year was named. The nominees were:
• Fay Freeman - Central Office
• Alesia Greer - Daughtry Elementary
• Courtney Moore - Jackson Elementary
• Erna Stewart - Stark Elementary
• Dana Welch - Henderson Middle
• Cathy Bass - Jackson High
Dana Welch of Henderson Middle School was named the BCSS Support Person of the Year. Her nomination letter stated:
“Mrs. Welch has been an incredible asset to Henderson Middle School. Since coming to HMS, she has brought a new face to our counseling department. She works diligently to ensure that our students' and teachers' social and emotional health is on point. She is a team player who is an integral part of our staff, especially when it comes to supporting our students, helping 5th graders transition to 6th grade, working with Student Council and pitching in wherever she is needed. The work she does with our 6th grade transition program truly stands out. We have seen a decrease in student and parent anxiety as students move to middle school from elementary school. This is attributed to her close work with the elementary school counselors to ease this process. Mrs. Welch's pleasant demeanor and bright smile is a welcome sight everyday. Mrs. Welch works day in and day out to make sure our students feel cared for and supported as they navigate through their middle school years. Mrs. Welch’s spirit, lively personality, and work ethic make her the best candidate for Support Person of the Year.”
