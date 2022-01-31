Firefighters and equipment from both the Butts County Fire Department and the Lamar County Fire and Emergency Services battled a house fire on Roy Bell Road on the afternoon of Jan. 25. No one was injured in the blaze, but the fire did heavy damage to the home.
Roy Bell Road runs between High Falls Road and Bucksnort Road. Lamar County received the initial call on the fire and requested assistance from Butts County. BCFD Chief Mike Wilson said Station 7 on Colwell Road and Station 5 at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, along with a battalion chief, responded to the scene and found the attic of the home fully involved. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it did considerable damage to the structure.
No one was home when the fire began, but the homeowners arrived while the fire departments were still on the scene. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
