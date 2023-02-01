The Butts County Historical Society reviewed 2022 accomplishments and set goals for 2023 in its first meeting of the year. The society met on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Historic Flovilla School House.
Priscilla Grant Doster, governor of the Indian Springs Chapter of The Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, told the members that The Continental Society will place a plaque on the grounds of the Indian Spring Hotel in appreciation for what the BCHS has done to preserve and maintain important buildings and artifacts of the Indian Wars. The Continental Society honors both Native American and immigrant warriors who fought for their freedom and ideals. She said the group works to bring understanding and respect and to ease resentment among all parties of the wars.
Toni Phillips presented a large photo collage of the route of The Flovilla Indian Springs Railroad that traveled from Flovilla to the Indian Springs Spas from 1888 to 1915.
The Flovilla & Indian Springs Railroad was the shortest incorporated railroad in the world. Passengers who rode the Eastern Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia Railroad to Flovilla had to disembark and ride the F.I.S. R.R. to the Indian Springs Depot. It soon became known as the Dummy, since it was narrow gauge train that only went back and forth between the two depots. The collage will be displayed in the Historical Society’s Museum housed in the Indian Spring Hotel.
Phillips also shared a part of a recorded interview with local author/historian Al Thrasher who passed away in 2020. In the video Thrasher told stories about the Dummy and noted particular places where the railroad bed was still visible at the time of the recording.
Treasurer Jim Herbert reported on a successful audit and presented the Board Approved Budget for 2023. President Frankie Willis thanked members and especially local businesses who made large donations last year to help BCHS continue its mission to honor and preserve Butts County historical properties. “We had our best year ever last year and accomplished much, thanks to you hard workers and our local benefactors,” she said.
Willis reminded the members and committees about projects and events planned for the coming year and announced three member field trips coming up in February and March to the Hay House, the Ocmulgee Mounds and to Fort Hawkins.
The Junior Butts County Historical Society provided a soup and sandwich supper for the members.