Priscilla Doster.jpg

Program chairman Jimmy Hobgood is shown with Butts County Historical Society guest speaker Priscilla Grant Doster.

 Special Photo

The Butts County Historical Society reviewed 2022 accomplishments and set goals for 2023 in its first meeting of the year. The society met on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Historic Flovilla School House.

Priscilla Grant Doster, governor of the Indian Springs Chapter of The Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, told the members that The Continental Society will place a plaque on the grounds of the Indian Spring Hotel in appreciation for what the BCHS has done to preserve and maintain important buildings and artifacts of the Indian Wars. The Continental Society honors both Native American and immigrant warriors who fought for their freedom and ideals. She said the group works to bring understanding and respect and to ease resentment among all parties of the wars.

