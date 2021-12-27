With more than 225 children being provided with Christmas presents this year, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long’s Sheriff’s Cause with Santa Claus has now provided Christmas for more than 2,000 children in the county since its inception nine years ago in 2013.
Long gives credit for the success of the program to the community.
“Over the years the community and businesses and citizens have seen that there is the need and they have flooded us,” he said. “It was a blessing. We didn’t have to go out and work intersections to collect money, it just came in, the toys just came in.
“Christmas Eve, we still had people from the community bringing bicycles in, and we were able to place them, not through our lists, but we started reaching out to churches and they had people in need, so we were able to make everything happen.
“We truly live in the most giving, caring community I think the state of Georgia has to offer,” Long declared. “I’ve watched other sheriffs try to do this same program and they have success, but nothing like what we have. It’s just a blessing to be a part of it.”
Long said families in need are determined by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of civic organizations and churches.
“Then we reach out to that family and say they were selected and about 95% say they need assistance,” said Long. “Then we might have someone in the community tell us their neighbor is out on worker’s comp, hurt their back and can’t work, are strapped financially with three kids, and we’ll pick them up, and then we have churches that will come in with more families in need.”
Prior to two years ago, the families would come to the Sheriff’s Office to pick up the toys, with the children getting a chance to meet Santa Claus. But that meant a lot of hard work for the department’s staff, plus families having to stand in line and wait their turn. Long said that changed last year.
“Last year Covid hit, so we did not bring the kids in,” he said. “This year Covid was still out there, but I made the decision to not bring them in again. To me, it is more intimate for the families for us to be able to give the toys to the mother, the father, the grandmother, or whoever it may be, and let them do the Santa on Christmas Eve like most kids get. It is more impactful to the family, and also a lot less work for our staff to put it all together. So I think the benefit is greater doing it this way. Covid is the reason we changed it, and it’s worked out better. We had everything delivered by Dec. 17.
The Sheriff’s Office begins accepting financial donations and toys about mid-October, and Long said organizations, businesses and individuals are eager to help out.
“I’m sure we will leave some people and businesses out, but like Rusty Barnes, he works for the city of Jackson, but I bet you he probably raised $6,000 or more by himself,” said Long. “And I get checks from people in Florida who say they heard about our program and want to make a donation. We’ll get anywhere from $250 to $1,500 checks from people in other states.
“This year, Judge Bill Fears and his Towaliga Accountablity Court graduates brought us two truckloads of toys, and Republic Services brought us five truckloads of toys they collected.”
Some businesses and organizations, like R&B Metals and Jackson United Methodist Church, end up “adopting” kids and providing them with gifts. Others provide donations, like Legacy Commissary, Shane’s Rib Shack, Towaliga Baptist Church Women’s Group, South Metro Chiropractic, Spa & Tan, Butts County Farm Bureau Insurance, T&G Plumbing, Tire One Complete Autocare, JHS Reeling Red Devils Fishing Team, Flovilla Methodist Church, Flovilla Baptist Church, Stark United Methodist Church, Butts County Retired Educators, Liberty Baptist Church, Reasor’s Landing, Stanaco, Inc., St. Johns Masonic Lodge, Miss Trinity Payne, Chick-N-Run of Jackson, The Painted Nest, Corner Lot LG, and Ancient York Lodge.
Sheriff Long reiterated the impact the community has had on the Sheriff’s Cause with Santa Claus.
“I’m thanking the businesses and citizens and churches and community leaders,” he said. “Without their support, we would have nothing. It takes a community to do it and we sure are thankful.”
