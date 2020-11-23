Despite the difficulties presented with COVID-19, the Butts County Department of Leisure Services was able to hold their Fall 2020 Youth Soccer Program.
Several Butts County travel teams, who play teams from all over the state during their regular season, finished strong in the Top 5 of their divisions:
• Jackson FC (U16 Girls): Under Coach Jerry DeLaGarza, they finished 1st out of 25 teams with an undefeated season.
• BC Megs: Under Coach Robert Harper, they finished 1st out of 4 teams.
• Jackson Avengers FC: Under Coach Cary Blanton, they finished 1st out of 6 teams.
• Jackson Elite FC: Under Coach Ryan McLendon, they finished 2nd out of 37 teams with an undefeated season.
• BC Lady Tigers: Under Coach Derrick “Chewy” Adams, they finished 2nd out of 6 teams.
• Jackson Vaders FC: Under Coach RJ Smith, they finished 2nd out of 6 teams.
• Jackson FC (U14 Girls): Under Coach Dusty Atkinson, they finished 5th out of 25 teams.
Four of these teams also played in the Rec Fall Finale presented by Georgia Soccer on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22. Butts County is proud to announce that trophies were brought home in the following divisions:
• The U16 Boys Jackson Elite FC coached by Ryan McLendon and Jason Hayes brought home the 1st place title after a rematch against the team that beat them in their final seeding game. This game went into penalty kicks.
• The U16 Girls Jackson FC coached by Jerry DeLaGarza and David Sanvidge brought home the 2nd place title after a nail biter of a game that also ended in penalty kicks! They won two of their seeding games and tied one to make it to the final.
• The U12 Girls BC Lady Tigers coached by Derrick “Chewy” Adams and Ken Watkins brought home the 2nd place title in their division! They won two out of their three seeding games to make it to the final.
Congratulations to all of the travel teams for an awesome season. They worked hard and it paid off!
For the In-House Recreation Divisions, these teams brought home the 1st and 2nd place medals:
• 10U 1st Place: Cook’s Garage & Wrecker: Coach Daniel Williams
• 10U 2nd Place: Jackson Collision Center: Coach Brandie Vinzant
• 8U 1st Place: Huddle House: Coach Chris Eidson
• 8U 2nd Place: Collins Trucking Co. Inc.: Coach Robbie Smith
“This program would not be a success without volunteers, parents, players, and my part time employees," said Jillian Bouchard, program manager for Butts County Department of Leisure Services. "All of our teams from ages 3-18 played an incredible season. I am proud of every single soccer player for giving it their all and I am blown away by the dedication of my volunteer coaches. They really put in their time for these kids and because of that, this county will be a better place.”
“I would also like to send out a special thank you to our sponsors. With their donation, we are able to keep the registration prices affordable for our participants. They are: city of Jackson, United Bank, Westbury Medical Care & Rehab, Jackson Collision Center, Jackson Progress Argus, Cook’s Garage & Wrecker, Dr. Jorge Moreno Family Practice, Huddle House, American Woodmark Corp., Collins Trucking Co. Inc., Abundant Life Church, Whitaker Builders & Supply, JP Capital & Insurance, Jackson – Butts Co. Rotary Club, Steel Maintenance Inc., Stananco Tire & Power Equipment, ACE Hardware of Jackson, Chuck’s Tire & Auto and R&B Metal Structures.”
