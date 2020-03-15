Butts County officials continue to be engaged with both state and federal partners regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday county officials met to discuss continuity of operation planning for government services. The county leadership team is committed to providing a continued high-level quality of county services with minimal interruption through the week ahead.
Currently, all county offices will be operating under normal conditions with the following exception... out of an abundance of caution, the Butts County Leisure Service Department has canceled all soccer activities through April 30, following suit with Georgia Soccer, with whom they are affiliated. This includes games, practices and picture day. As for the county's other sports and programs (baseball, softball, gymnastics, etc.), the county departments are all working together to determine the best course of action, and will publish notices when that is determined.
During this time, residents may notice different responses than normal from public safety personnel. This may include things like wearing of additional protective clothing or 911 operators asking callers required medical screening questions when requesting an ambulance, to help determine the type of response needed and to pass information on to first responders and so forth. Please be patient and understanding, as they are following recommended guidelines received from health, medical and disease control agencies.
One commonly asked question is whether the Butts County government has COVID-19 tests. The short answer is no, because these aren’t issued to counties. Doctor's offices and hospitals can take test samples, if warranted, and send these off to laboratories for processing, but the testing must be medically indicated.
In an effort to keep county employees and residents healthy, please continue to follow best practices for your health with regular hand washing and avoid conducting business with county offices if you are sick. Local officials will continue to monitor all aspects of COVID-19 and its potential impact on the community. Additionally, any new information will be released as it becomes available in order to keep residents fully informed.
Butts County is collaborating with all local partners, including the three cities and the school system, to manage the challenges that a situation such as this can bring to communities and lesson the impact of it.
Since this situation began to unfold, county officials have been working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health office in Jackson to collect and disseminate information related to COVID-19. Residents can find helpful and timely information from them on their Facebook page under Butts County Health Department. The county will also publish general updates on its website and more time sensitive updates on its Twitter news service @ButtsCountyGa as they become available.
