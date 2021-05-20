DSC_8884.JPG
The new Butts County Welcome Center sign now stands outside the main entrance to the Historic Courthouse on Third Street in Jackson.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The new Butts County Welcome Center sign is now up at the Historic Butts County Courthouse at 25 Third Street in Jackson. The Butts County Chamber of Commerce worked with one of their local business members, Signs On Site in Jenkinsburg, to get the sign made. Now home to the Chamber of Commerce, the Butts County Industrial Development Authority, the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts, and the Butts County Historical Society, the Historic Courthouse is already seeing an uptick in visitors to Butts County!

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

