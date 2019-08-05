Butts County water and sewer officials have reported a sewage spill near the Towaliga River in western Butts County.
According to Butts County, et al. Water and Sewer Authority wastewater plant manager Andre Thomas, the spill happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday as a contractor was attempting to tie into the authority’s sewer line at a lift station in the Riverview Business Park.
Thomas said between 5,000 and 10,000 gallons of sewage was spilled, and entered the Towaliga River.
The rupture was repaired within an hour, Thomas said, and state environmental and health officials were notified.