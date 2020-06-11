While voting delays occurred in some larger counties like DeKalb and Fulton, and vote counting problems occurred in other counties like Rockdale and Newton, Butts County's primary election went off with one minor hitch in counting that was quickly resolved.
Elections Supervisor Tina Lunsford said on the absentee ballots, voters had to darken the circle next to their candidate of their choice in order for the scanner to accurately count the votes. But there were five voters who marked their ballots with check marks, which the scanner had a problem discerning.
Representatives from both the Democrat and Republican parties in the county went over check marked ballots with election officials to determine the voter intent, and once those ballots were finalized, the count was on. Voting closed at 7 p.m. and by 9 p.m., all the votes had been tallied.
The only other problem, Lunsford said, was the confusion of some voters between voting in a primary election, where voters choose a political party ballot, and voting in a general election, where votes are cast for candidates regardless of their party affiliation.
"Some voters were confused by the 'primary election,'" Lunsford said. "They expected to vote by candidate, not party."
But overall, based on comments left on the Progress-Argus' Facebook post about how smoothly the election went, Butts County voters were happy with the ease of voting.
"Grateful for how easy Butts County makes it to vote," said one commenter. "Never had a problem. Never waited in a long line. Thank you."
"This is what happens when you properly train your staff," said a reader. "The staff at the Butts County Registrars office could teach Fulton and Dekalb some lessons."
Another comment was, "Voting was different than the last time. So it was easier and it will prevent voter frauds."
"It was really fast and good when we voted," said another. "Butts County is the best!"
A total of 5,603 registered voters in Butts County cast ballots in the primary election. that is 34.65% of the total number of 16,168 registered voters. Republican voters cast 3,907 votes, and Democrats cast 1,620 votes. Voters who chose a Non-Partisan ballot only cast the remaining 76 votes.
While the Georgia Secretary of State's office was still getting voting counts in from counties on June 11, here are the currently known vote totals for federal and state races related to Butts County:
• U.S. Senate
Republican incumbent David Perdue received 3,696 votes in Butts and 635,611 votes statewide.
Jon Ossoff fought off six other contenders on the Democrat ballot to win the right to face Perdue in November. Ossoff collected 920 votes in Butts County and 460,500 statewide.
• U.S. House District 10
Republican incumbent Jody Hice received 3,596 votes in Butts County and 51,692 votes statewide.
Tabitha Johnson-Green held off Andrew Ferguson on the Democrat ballot and will face Hice in November. Johnson-Green had 956 votes in Butts County and 39,953 votes district-wide.
• State Senate District 25
Republican incumbent Bert Jones received 3,642 votes in Butts County and 13,704 votes in the district.
Democrat challenger Veronica Brinson collected 1,305 votes in Butts County and 8,710 votes in the district.
• State House District 110
Republican Clint Crowe collected 1,848 votes in Butts County and 3,512 votes in the district.
Democrat Ebony Carter received 462 votes in Butts County and 2,545 votes in the district.
• State House District 129
Republican incumbent Susan Holmes received 1,736 votes in Butts County and 4,311 votes in the district.
Democrat challenger Sharonda Bell collected 851 votes in Butts County and 1,808 votes in the district.
• Public Service Commission District 1
Republican incumbent Jason Shaw collected 3,522 votes in Butts County and 602,647 in the district.
Democrat challenger Robert G. Bryant received 1,128 votes in Butts County and 502,298 votes in the district.
• Public Service Commission District 4
Republican incumbent Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. received 3,468 votes in Butts County and 594,610 votes in the district.
Daniel Blackman defeated John Noel on the Democrat ballot and will face McDonald in November. Blackman collected 1,006 votes in Butts County and 423,893 votes in the district.
Non-Partisan Ballot:
• Supreme Court - Bethel
Incumbent Charlie Bethel defeated Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin. Bethel received 3,094 votes in Butts County and 671,954 votes statewide.
• Supreme Court - Warren
Incumbent Sarah Hawkins Warren defeated Hal Moroz. Warren collected 4,053 votes in Butts County and 981,096 votes statewide.
