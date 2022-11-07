JACKSON — Twenty-four names were added to Jackson’s Veterans Memorial Park in a ceremony held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Command Sgt. Major (Ret.) Keendra A. Batchelor, a native of Jackson, travelled from her home in Wisconsin to become the first female guest speaker.
She is the daughter of Mildred Moore and the late Cornell Moore of Jackson and a 1995 honor graduate from Jackson High School. Her highly decorated career spanned over 20 years with multiple duty stations including Georgia, Arizona, Korea (two tours), Japan and Germany.
Batchelor’s military honors include being named White Sands Missiles Range Soldier of the Year, Army Test and Evaluation Command Soldier of the Year, and 2001 US Army NATO Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.
“Joining the military was the best decision I ever made because it changed the trajectory of my life,” Batchelor told ceremony attendees. “There is honor in service, and every day veterans help Amercians stay strong.”
She urged the crowd that gathered on the foggy morning to “get to know the veterans in your community.”
Batchelor’s plaque was placed on the Veterans Wall, along with her siblings’: Latasha N. Moore, Cornnell L. Moore and Marlon D. Moore (still active).
Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey welcomed the crowd and Jackson City Manager Sylvia Redic sang the National Anthem. Jackson City Council member Beth Weaver led the Pledge of Allegiance.
CSM (Ret) Brian Miller lead the dedication prayer. During his 29-year military career, he received the Legion of Merit Award, which is one of the most prestigious awards given by the U.S. Military for outstanding loyalty, dedication and leadership.
Major (Ret) William W. Crooks, the husband of Capt. (Ret) Mary P. (Patty) O’Neal-Crooks, formerly of Jackson read the 2022 plaques. The Crooks traveled from Texas to join in the Veterans Ceremony. O’Neal-Crooks is a 1975 graduate of Jackson High School.
Lt. Col. (Ret) Danny Smith read the names on the Casualty Wall. Smith is a 1994 graduate of Jackson High School and a 1998 graduate of the US Air Force Academy. He retired after serving 24 years as a pilot.
US Army Veteran Cornnell Moore placed the memorial wreath during this year’s ceremony.
The following names were added to the wall: Willie H. Alexander, Michael J. Barrett III, Keenda A. Batchelor, Johnnie W. Cash, Aliyah J. Duffey-Colon, David L. Garr, John L. “Bill” Garr, Robert L. Hargrove, Alton B. Harris, Stanford E. Hendricks, Vernon E. Hughes Sr., Wallace L. James, Thomas E. Jones, Richard J. “Ricky” Maddox, Brian K. Miller, Cornnell L. Moore, Latasha N. Moore, Marlon D. Moore, Mary P. “Patty” O’Neal-Crooks, Logan D. Pittman, Horace W. Steele, Howard R. Stodghill Sr., Jose L. Torres Jr. and Jimmie Willis Jr.
A special thank you was expressed to Joy Wedemeier for her part in organizing this year’s event.
