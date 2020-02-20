Butts County is included in 22 central Georgia counties and 57 counties overall that are under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, periods of moderate rainfall is expected to continue through Thursday evening. Even though widespread rainfall amounts up to a half inch is possible, soils remain very saturated across the area which could lead to heavy runoff and ponding in low-lying areas and roadways.
In addition, many rivers are currently at very high streamflows with further runoff from additional rain leading to a greater threat of flash flooding.
