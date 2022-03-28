Butts County is the “Outdoor Capital of Georgia,” and three outdoor cultural events in May will add to that claim:
Consider the Lilies Concert
On May 5, at 7:30 p.m., Griffin Choral Arts will present a concert at the amphitheatre in the Village of Indian Springs. The Jackson Arts Council is supporting this event. Enjoy an evening of music in the outdoors. Tickets are available at Countryside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Third Street in Jackson or contact griffinchoralarts.org.
Fine Arts Festival
On May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Jackson Arts Council will present the 25th Annual Fine Arts Festival on the grounds of the Historic Courthouse and Visitors Center on the Square in Jackson. Twenty-five artists in a variety of fields will offer their works for sale including paintings, photos, jewelry, multi-media, turned wood, pottery, and other clay designs.
The Butts County Schools’ Student Art Show will also be a part of the Festival. Student Art will be on display and the Arts Council will honor winning entries with monetary prizes.
The Fine Arts Festival is free and will be held rain or shine.
Art of the Garden Tour
On Saturday, May 21, the Jackson Arts Council will present the Art of the Garden Tour with six diverse Butts County gardens. Peek into the backyards of Butts Countians who surround themselves with nature. The tour will feature a shade garden, a deer resistant garden, a classic Southern garden, and more.
A local artist will be stationed at each garden. Some will be working, and some will be displaying their work, but all will welcome conversations and questions. Meet these artists while enjoying the garden tour: Kathrine Allen, multimedia; Kyle Osvog, ceramics; Preston King, painter; Suzanne Allison, painter and decorator; Mike Browning, guitarist; and Rob Thurston, blacksmith, metal artist, and woodworker.
Art of the Garden tickets are $20, and are available at Collier’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, Mark’s Lawn and Garden, the Jackson-Butts County Public Library, Gold Lion Farm, and from any Arts Council member. For a small additional fee tickets may be ordered online at www.buttschamber.com.
The Art of the Garden tour will raise funds for Arts Council projects, including our scholarship and the maintenance of our permanent collection. The permanent collection is displayed at three sites: the Butts County Administration Building, Jackson City Hall, and in the Historic Courthouse Visitors Center.
Look for more information about the Garden Tour and the Fine Arts Festival weekly in the Jackson-Progress Argus, and at www.jacksonartscouncil.com or www.buttschamber.com, or on Instagram at www.jacksonartcouncil, and on Facebook at Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts.
