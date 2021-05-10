The Butts County Sheriff's Office and the Butts County Department of Leisure Services have teamed up to offer "Teen Night" for ages 11-15 on Friday, May 14, from 7-9 p.m. on the football field at Daughtry Park. There will be games, movies, music and a ton of other activities including bubble soccer and oversized yard games.
The Sheriff's Office and Leisure Services want to give kids a fun and free place to call their own, while also making sure that they are safe.
For the initial Teen Night kickoff, all parents and siblings are invited to come with their child. There will be live performances, guest speakers, free food and door prizes! This will give parents an opportunity to see what Teen Night has to offer and what their child will be doing for any additional Teen Nights.
