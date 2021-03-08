The Butts County School System will do a mass COVID-19 vaccination for teachers and staff on Friday, Mar. 26, according to Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson.
"We just confirmed everything this morning," Simpson said Monday. "We are doing a system-wide vaccination opportunity for our teachers on Friday, Mar. 26. That is a joint venture between us and the health department. EMS and public health workers will be on campus to provide the vaccines for our staff."
Previously, those designated in Georgia to receive vaccines were healthcare workers, law enforcement, fire personnel, first responders, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, those citizens age 65 and older, and the caregivers of those 65 and older.
But last week Gov. Brian Kemp widened the designation to include Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and staff, including both public and private schools as well as those who work for Georgia's Department of Early Care and Learning, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions.
Last week also saw the approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the new Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine. Kemp designated the 83,000 doses Georgia was to receive to go to educators, and Simpson said Butts County teachers and staff will receive that vaccine.
"We have confirmed that we are getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so we'll just need one day," Simpson said. "We will need to do a virtual learning day in order to do a system-wide effort like that. We are anticipating somewhere around 200 people getting a vaccine that day. So we're finalizing all those details now.
"We're looking forward to a chance to get this done," he added. "We're thankful for the opportunity and we're certainly thankful that we can get it done with one dose."
