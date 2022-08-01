JACKSON — Students in all Butts County public schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch under the federal Community Eligibility Provision program as part of the National School Lunch Program for the 2022-2023 school year. The CEP program, provides free meals to schools that meet low-income eligibility requirements established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to the school system, participation in the CEP program eliminates the need for families to apply for free or reduced-price meals for their children.
By eliminating the need for meal applications, the school system said it will reduce administrative and printing costs.
The first day of school in Butts County for the 2022-2023 school years is Aug. 1.
“Children need healthy meals to learn,” the school system said in a released statement. “The Butts County School System offers healthy meals every school day at no charge to your children. Our food service receives support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.”
The following schools will be participating in this alternative provision and provide meals at no charge to children: Daughtry Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Stark Elementary, Henderson Middle, and Jackson High School.
