JACKSON — Students in all Butts County public schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch under the federal Community Eligibility Provision program as part of the National School Lunch Program for the 2022-2023 school year. The CEP program, provides free meals to schools that meet low-income eligibility requirements established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the school system, participation in the CEP program eliminates the need for families to apply for free or reduced-price meals for their children.

