The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on school systems throughout Georgia in the 2020-2021 school years, including in Georgia Milestone test scores. Students who attended school virtually from home last year were not required to come into the schools to take the tests, which in some systems led to less favorable assessments, but in Butts County, while they had the same problems as other systems, they actually saw improvements at some grade levels.
“I do think it is very important to embrace accountability measures, and we’re going to always maintain high expectations for our students and for ourselves,” Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said. “We utilize this data as an opportunity for both us and our students to learn and grow.
“Having said that, I also think it is important to put this data into perspective and to acknowledge the context in which this data was collected,” he added. “If you look at last year, it was certainly a year like no other that we have ever experienced. Dating back to March 2020, we lost 78 days of in-person learning opportunities for students pre-K through 8th grade, and 85 days of in-person learning for high school students. That’s nearly a semester of instructional time that was lost over the course of the last year and a half. That doesn’t even include your normal absences and quarantines and those types of things that occurred that further impacted attendance last year.
“We will accept these performances as just one snapshot in time. Having said that, the first thing is that everyone’s experience across the state was unique. There were some school districts that missed very little time once we got going last year, and there were some school districts that never returned to in-person, so that makes it extremely difficult to compare, which we often do. We’ll compare ourselves to other districts, but this year it is difficult to do that.
“The other thing that was drastically different was participation rates,” Simpson continued. “You’ve seen where some districts were able to test a large percentage of their students, and some districts tested very few. I am proud to say that we worked very hard to test as many of our students as possible. Our End of Grade participation rate was approximately 94% for students in grades 3-8. Statewide, it looks to be somewhere around 78-79% in the elementary setting, and it drops to about 60-65% at the middle school level. So we’re proud of the fact that we were able to get many of our students in to test.”
Simpson said in spite of all the challenges and disruptions, there were some “notable performances” in the grade level.
“For example, if you examine that critical 3rd grade English Language Arts (ELA) metric, we didn’t necessarily go backwards in terms of those students scoring at the beginning level,” he said. “We held our own from where we were two years ago.
“Then if you look at that same cohort that were 3rd graders two years ago and look at them as 5th graders now, we made some progress again, in spite of the challenges that we faced."
Simpson noted that while there are similar examples of preserving the level of performance or proficiency, there are still areas where the impact of being separated from instruction can be seen.
“I think math is going to be the biggest concern across the state,” Simpson said. “You will notice that math scores tended to be impacted more severely than your ELA and reading.
“I think I would attribute much of that to today’s approach of teaching mathematics. The math standards now require that students learn abstract concepts and create complex material, and in order to do that, they need to be able to construct that knowledge collaboratively with their teachers and peers, and be able to use manipulative and be able to engage with their teachers and each other, and obviously the opportunities to do that were diminished over the past year and a half.”
The superintendent added that at the high school level, it is even more difficult to compare this data to two years ago at the high school level because it was a new test.
“We rolled out new End of Course (EOC) tests for high school students this year, so it’s not even the same test,” he said. “But again, we were able to test a little over 70% of our students at the high school level and across the state that participation rate was around 58%, so again significantly more of our students came in and tested last year.
“Although I would suggest caution in terms of comparing one school district to the next, our results with regards to EOCs in many areas were comparable if not better than many of our peers out there,” Simpson noted. “But again, it’s difficult to do that. Everybody’s experience was so different. Everyone’s challenge that they faced, whether it be connectivity or their ability to get back to in-person learning was just so drastically different. Because of those unique factors, it’s really difficult to compare our students to anyone else’s students.”
Simpson said his staff will take the data and learn from it to help grow and improve education for Butts County students.
“What we have to do is take this data and then compare it to the preliminary form of data that we get this fall and try to triangulate that and see if there are any similarities in terms of strengths and weaknesses and use that data to adjust our instruction going forward,” he said.
“I think the consensus among our staff as we analyze this data, I’ve heard more than one of our leaders and teachers comment and say, ‘Wow! If we can do this during the kind of year we just had, imagine what we can do if we can keep everyone in school and healthy and continue to move forward and maintain as close to normal as possible year.’ If we can have a better year in terms of the impact of the pandemic, I think we’re poised to really make some good progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.