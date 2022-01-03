While a few metro Atlanta school districts are opting to begin the first few days of school in 2022 remotely in response to a sharp increase in the number of people being diagnosed with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in those counties, the majority of school systems like Butts County are returning to in-person learning.
“At this time we are still on track to begin on time with in-person learning,” Butts County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said Monday. “We don’t have any changes at this point.”
Butts County students will return to school on Thursday, Jan. 6. Other school systems have students returning a day or two earlier.
But five systems - Atlanta, Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, and Rockdale - have opted to have their students start their first few days of school in virtual classrooms at home.
Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools, and Rockdale County Schools will open virtually on Jan. 4 and students will return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.
Clayton County Schools and DeKalb County Schools will open virtually on Jan. 5 and also return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley stated in a news release that starting the second semester virtually gives anyone who tests positive the time to complete isolation and quarantine periods recommended by public health officials.
“Our priority continues to be focused on the safety of all employees, all students and their families, as we continue to make these tough decisions to protect our community. These decisions are not taken lightly, and we appreciate the continued support of our parents and community,” said Beasley.
“As we continue to monitor the surge in COVID-19 cases within our county, we understand that our schools and offices are microcosms of our respective communities,” said Beasley. “We have to act with caution and encourage families to participate in the vaccination and testing opportunities available to ensure we can have school with minimal disruptions to the learning process.”
A look at the number of confirmed cases of the virus over the last two weeks, as compiled by the Georgia Department of Public Health, backs up the concerns of school officials in those five metro area systems. In comparison to Butts County, which has only had 249 confirmed cases in the last two weeks, Rockdale has had 1,645 cases, DeKalb has had 4,414 cases, Clayton has had 5,076 cases, and Fulton County, which includes the Atlanta Public Schools, has had 20,435 confirmed cases.
But while Butts County appears to be avoiding the high number of new cases that the other counties are seeing, Simpson said they will continue to keep an eye on the numbers on a daily basis in order to make changes if it becomes necessary to do so.
“We realize that things could change quickly, but right now we seem to be in pretty good shape,” he said. “As we’ve said all along, we’ll take measured steps forward everyday and do everything we can to keep our kids in school.”
