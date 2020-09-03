After the Butts County School System opted to start the first three weeks of school in virtual learning at home, students will return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Butts County was originally scheduled to start school on Aug. 4, but the Board of Education made a decision on July 23 to move the start back two weeks to Aug. 17 and to have the first three weeks in virtual learning. Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said they would study the data related to the pandemic on Sept. 1 and make the decision whether or not to stay in virtual learning only or allow schools to open for students.
Simpson said on Sept. 2 that they are moving forward as planned and that the school system has notified parents and families of that intention.
Parents had the option at the beginning of school to have their children remain in virtual learning at home, rather than return to school, and Simpson said about 30% of students will continue to learn digitally.
For the last three weeks, students who live in areas of the county with poor internet reception were able to get their school work downloaded through the use of mobile hotspots the school system set up around the county, or by stopping by the schools and picking up paper packets.
But while the internet hotspots will still be used, because the majority of students will be returning to classes, those who remain at home will no longer be able to pick up the paper packets.
"When in-person school starts, virtual will become all digital, and the paper packets will no longer be available," Simpson said. "It will no longer be a requirement, so to speak, but becomes a choice at that point and we'll need to move to an all-digital approach."
Also for the first three weeks, the school system was using school buses to deliver breakfasts and lunches to students in the county. With in-person school starting, those meals will no longer be delivered, however parents and family members will be able to pick them up at the schools.
"We will have meals available, but it is not our plan to send buses out, because once we start the in-person option, we'll have students in school we'll have to serve," Simpson said. "But we will have stations at each of our schools where if those on virtual learning wish to drive through and pick up a meal they can do so."
When school system staff were working on plans during the summer for returning to school started, one concern was how to socially distance children on school buses. But Simpson said the number of students who will remain in virtual learning at home has eased that concern.
"What we've been able to do is take those families who have expressed a preference for virtual learning, and move them off the routes," he said. "And some of our parents or families will be providing their own transportation. So we feel like most of our routes will be a maximum of 24-25 riders, which puts us about one student per seat. We won't know that for sure until after the first day or two and we get a feel for who will be riding. They might be registered for the bus, but that doesn't mean that they're going to ride it everyday. But by just removing those virtual learners, it gives us some manageable numbers."
For the 70% of students returning to schools for classes, Simpson said the first few days will be spent bringing them up to speed on what is to be expected from them in relation to virus protection.
"Our focus the first day back will be emphasizing safety, emphasizing the value of using face coverings and social distancing, making sure that we learn how to transition between classes and adhere to physical distancing requirements," Simpson stated. "We've got to re-learn all of our procedures as it relates to doing school, like our meals. We'll do meals in the classrooms, so we'll have to teach the students the procedures on how we'll acquire our meals, just how you do the business of school while maintaining appropriate distances and using your face coverings when it is best to do so, washing hands and making sure that students take advantage of all the hand sanitizing stations that we have available in the schools. Just talking about how we avoid unnecessary risks in terms of keeping ourselves healthy.
"Ordinarily that's what the first week of school is - learning the procedures for the new classroom or the new school, and that will be what the first few days of in-person school will be about this year. We'll just have a few more procedures related to safety and hygiene."
