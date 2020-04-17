Four Butts County students were named local winners in the Daughters of the American Revolution’s yearly American history essay contest. Two of the students advanced and were named district winners and two were selected as runners-up.
Jamie Mercer, an eighth-grade student at Henderson Middle School, and Carson Lamb, a seventh-grade student at Henderson Middle School, won first place in the local contest and in the district contest.
Micah Cook, a sixth-grade student at Henderson Middle School, and Kelsea Abercrombie, a fifth-grade student at Daughtry Elementary School, were named local winners and runners-up in the district contest.
Sue Oglesby, secretary of the local William McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented the students with certificates, the DAR Excellence in History medals and a monetary gift from the local chapter at the March 10 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.
“I’m so proud of how these students represented Butts County,” she said. “We have had individual district and state winners in the past, but never so many in one year.”
This year’s essay theme was “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” The students wrote essays from the viewpoint of a child who traveled on the Mayflower and included details on what they packed for their trip to America and the experiences they had on the ship.
For more information on the local DAR chapter, contact Sue Oglesby at (678) 752-9056.
