The Butts County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 47-year-old man in Flovilla Tuesday night, Jan. 4. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported by air ambulance to an Atlanta area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
According to Sheriff’s Major Jeff Nix, the male was standing outside his house on Randall Ave. when the shooting occurred about 9:49 p.m. Nix said investigators believe the shooting resulted from some type of feud and that the victim was targeted.
“We have no suspects at this time,” said Nix. “We’re asking if anybody has any information to contact Detective Munger at the Butts County Sheriff’s Office at 770-775-8216.”
