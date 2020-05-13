The Butts County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of a stolen truck.
The truck was stolen the night of May 11. It was parked where it was parked on Hwy. 42 near Jenkinsburg.
The Sheriff's Office is offering a $2,000 reward for information on the vehicle's whereabouts or anything that can lead to the arrest of those responsible.
The vehicle has a camper shell on it currently.
If you have information related to this case please contact Captain Rick Gandee at 770-775-8216
