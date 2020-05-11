If you break the law on Jackson Lake, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Rangers are no longer the only law enforcement you have to worry about. The Butts County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has purchased a new boat to serve residents and visitors to the popular lake.
According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Gary Long, the boat was purchased with seized drug funds with no cost to county taxpayers.
“Due to the COVID-19 virus, DNR has not been as visible,” Long wrote. “The Sheriff’s Office can and will enforce the laws on the lake no different than the state.
“We want everyone to have fun and enjoy the lake, but do it safely,” he said. “During peak season, we will be patrolling Jackson Lake a minimum of five days per week and all holidays.”
