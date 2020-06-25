Sheriff Gary Long and the Butts County Sheriff's Office recently made a $500 donation to Winging Cat Rescue. The donation was given in recognition and thanks for the rescue's proactive fixed and fabulous program at Butts County Animal Control.
In 2019, 96 adult cats at Butts County Animal Control found homes after being fixed and fully vetted through this program. This project also includes the shelter wellness coverage providing medical care for sick and injured felines.
The Sheriff's Office has also expanded the indoor free roaming play and exercise room, along with a new fresh air space outside for the adult cats. This reduces stress in otherwise caged animals, thereby making them better candidates for adoption when the cats can show off their friendly and affectionate personalities.
Come meet the fixed and fabulous kitties at Butts County Animal Control, 158 Bibb Station Road in Jackson on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 770-775-8011 for more information.
