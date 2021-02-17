The Butts County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Thomas Cook, 36, of Jackson. Cook currently has several felony warrants, to include Violation of the Georgia Racketeering act.
Cook is known to be traveling in a gray or green Chevrolet Trail Blazer with a black front fender. Cook has been known to frequent Butts, Forsyth, Lamar and Spalding counties.
Tips can be submitted via Facebook Messenger, The Butts County Sheriff’s Office App, or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 770-775-8216 and you will be put in direct contact with one of the BCSO agents from the Counter Narcotic Division.
