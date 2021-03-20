Wanted.jpeg

The Butts County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for Deadrianeon "Dee" Ridley, wanted for aggravated assault. Ridley is a gang member and is considered armed and extremely dangerous. The Butts County Sheriff's Office is offering a $2500 cash reward for information leading to Ridley's location. Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters can call Agent Pitts at 470-669-2250 or the Butts County Sheriffs Office at 770-775-8216.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

