The Butts County Sheriff's Office has issued a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) for Joseph Antoine Lane, a 31-year-old Black male described as being armed and dangerous.
Lane is wanted on charges of aggravated assault - family violence, aggravated battery -family violence, five counts of cruelty to children, theft by taking of a motor vehicle, and criminal trespass for an incident that occurred late Sunday night, May 9.
Lane is described as being a Black male, approximately 6’01” and 145 lbs, with a cross tattoo under his right eye, with shoulder length or slightly longer dreaded hair. He was last seen on May 9 wearing a white cast or air boot on his right leg/ankle. The suspect may also be utilizing crutches or a cane to get around.
Anyone with information on Lane is asked to contact Investigator N. Baldwin at 470-388-9915 or dial 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.