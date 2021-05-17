Joseph Antoine Lane.jpeg

Joseph Antoine Lane, 31, is described as being a Black male, approximately 6’01” and 145 lbs, with a cross tattoo under his right eye, with shoulder length or slightly longer dreaded hair. He was last seen on May 9 wearing a white cast or air boot on his right leg/ankle. The suspect may also be utilizing crutches or a cane to get around.

The Butts County Sheriff's Office has issued a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) for Joseph Antoine Lane, a 31-year-old Black male described as being armed and dangerous.

Lane is wanted on charges of aggravated assault - family violence, aggravated battery -family violence, five counts of cruelty to children, theft by taking of a motor vehicle, and criminal trespass for an incident that occurred late Sunday night, May 9.

Lane is described as being a Black male, approximately 6’01” and 145 lbs, with a cross tattoo under his right eye, with shoulder length or slightly longer dreaded hair. He was last seen on May 9 wearing a white cast or air boot on his right leg/ankle. The suspect may also be utilizing crutches or a cane to get around.

Anyone with information on Lane is asked to contact Investigator N. Baldwin at 470-388-9915 or dial 911 immediately.

Recommended for you

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.