A call into the Butts County 911 center about 1:45 p.m. Thursday about a person with a weapon at Henderson Middle School was a false report, according to Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. Both Henderson and Jackson High School were put on lockdown for a little more than an hour as deputies searched both campuses before students were allowed to leave.
"Once school officials were notified, administrators implemented emergency lockdown procedures and law enforcement worked with school officials to complete a thorough sweep of the campus," Simpson said. "Due to the close proximity of the campuses, administrators at Jackson High School also implemented emergency lockdown procedures."
An investigation into the call has determined that it came from a cellphone inside Henderson.
"It was determined that the call was placed using a cell phone from inside the school; however, no evidence has presented itself that would indicate the call presented credible or accurate information," the superintendent continued. "Our local law enforcement agencies and our school officials will continue to investigate this matter in order to determine the appropriate next steps."
Simpson thanked the Butts County Sheriff's Office for their quick response to the call, and said staff was available on campus Friday to talk with students who may beupset about the situation.
"We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of the Butts County law enforcement officials who responded to support the students and staff at Henderson Middle School. We also appreciate your continued support of our students and staff.
"We understand that reports of this nature are upsetting to our schools and our community," Simpson said. "We will have staff available on campus to support the emotional well-being of students and employees. The health and safety of students and staff is of the utmost concern and remains the top priority of the Butts County School System."
