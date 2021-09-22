Sheriff Gary Long and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office made a very generous donation to the Jackson High School NJROTC program this month as part of the Sheriff’s longstanding commitment to the schools of this community. The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the JHS NJROTC program for the past three years. The school resource officers assigned to JHS, Sgt. Brett McDonald and Lt. Jeff Burdette, provide regular support to the cadets in NJROTC by mentoring the cadets and giving them insight into many aspects of law enforcement.
“We have, hands down, the best school resource officers in the state,” said Commander Matt Jordan, JHS Senior Naval Science Instructor. “They go above and beyond their required duties every day to help every student they can whether it be a pat on the back, teaching a class, or coaching a sport. They are incredible individuals. And Sheriff Long’s support of the schools is inspiring, from donating supplies to hosting summer camps for Special Olympians, he and his deputies make a huge impact in the lives of our students,”
The goal of the partnership between Sheriff Long and the NJROTC program is to provide Butts County youth with additional career opportunities and provide the Sheriff’s Office with an opportunity to identify students with law-enforcement potential. The donation from the BCSO will be used to take NJROTC cadets to leadership training events during the current school year.
