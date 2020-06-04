The Butts County Sheriff's Office presented Deputy Garrick Vick with a lifesaving award on June 3 for his role in rescuing a Jackson Police officer from a fiery wreck last week.
In an interview with Fox 5 Atlanta News, Vick said he was driving through Jackson around 4:30 a.m. on May 27 when the officer radioed for help responding to a traffic crash on State Route 16.
"He then advised that it was an officer-involved wreck," Vick recalled.
A semi-truck had collided with the officer's patrol car, pinning it between the cab of the truck and a concrete wall.
"The wall was about the height of the patrol car as well, so there was only one side of access to the vehicle," said Deputy Vick.
Officers on the scene worked to secure the injured officer's firearm and were working to remove his utility belt when the car caught fire.
"It was time to go," Vick said. "There's no dancing around it."
Vick helped pull the officer through the window of his patrol car and got him to safety. Minutes later, there was a series of explosions.
"It was kind of a somber moment," said Vick. "As soon as we got him to the curb, sat him down and he began to remove his duty equipment, that's when the rounds I believe from his rifle or shotgun started exploding and the flames had made it all the way through the passenger compartment of the vehicle."
The officer suffered only minor injuries.
"He wears a different uniform, works for a different agency, but we do the same job," Vick said. "We work the same shift. I've worked with that officer many nights. He's backed me up on traffic stops. It's not about where you're at. It's about the fact that he's a brother and it was time to get him out."
