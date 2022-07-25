Christopher Baxter.jpg

Christopher Anthony Baxter

JACKSON — A convicted sex offender who had recently been released from prison has been jailed by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of enticing a minor for indecent purposes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Anthony Baxter, 56, of Jackson, was released on parole from the Georgia Department of Corrections about a month ago and placed under the supervision of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office to be monitored as a registered sex offender.

