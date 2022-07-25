JACKSON — A convicted sex offender who had recently been released from prison has been jailed by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of enticing a minor for indecent purposes.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Anthony Baxter, 56, of Jackson, was released on parole from the Georgia Department of Corrections about a month ago and placed under the supervision of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office to be monitored as a registered sex offender.
On Tuesday, July 19, officers from the BCSO executed search warrants taken by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision following a report that Baxter had allegedly contacted a female minor in another state and was allegedly trying to obtain inappropriate photos of the minor.
In a Facebook post, Sheriff Gary Long wrote that he was grateful another child had not been harmed.
“A drug addict, an alcoholic and maybe even a thief can be rehabilitated, but a person that is capable of victimizing a child, in my opinion, cannot and will not be rehabilitated,” Long posted. “I thank God my investigators acted quickly before he made another victim.”
The sheriff also commended Investigator Rile and Sgt. Munger on their work to arrest Baxter.
“I am proud to have you both serving the great people of this county,” Long wrote. “This was another great joint investigation between the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.”
Baxter had been imprisoned in 2019 after being convicted on charges of sexual battery of a child under 16 and child molestation.
