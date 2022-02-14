Butts County Sheriff’s Deputy Kayla Evans was presented with the prestigious DAR Women in American History award by the William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR at their Georgia Day luncheon. She was recognized as the first female to make the SWAT Team in Butts County and also the first female canine handler. This award has been presented by the William McIntosh Chapter only once previously, and that was to past mayor Kay Pippin when she was elected the first female Mayor of Jackson. Several members of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and many of Deputy Evans’ family members were in attendance to show their support. Left to right in the photo are Capt. Matt Garrison, Investigator Jeannette Riley, Dep. Kayla Evans, and Sheriff Gary Long.
Butts County Sheriff's Deputy Kayla Evans receives DAR Women in American History Award
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
