Kayla Evans.jpg

Butts County Sheriff’s Deputy Kayla Evans was presented with the prestigious DAR Women in American History award by the William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR at their Georgia Day luncheon. She was recognized as the first female to make the SWAT Team in Butts County and also the first female canine handler. This award has been presented by the William McIntosh Chapter only once previously, and that was to past mayor Kay Pippin when she was elected the first female Mayor of Jackson. Several members of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and many of Deputy Evans’ family members were in attendance to show their support. Left to right in the photo are Capt. Matt Garrison, Investigator Jeannette Riley, Dep. Kayla Evans, and Sheriff Gary Long.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos