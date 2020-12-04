FORSYTH - Butts County Sheriff's Deputy Garrison Vick received the Governor's Act of Heroism Award during the 2020 Governor's Public Safety Awards ceremony at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth on Friday, Dec. 4.
Vick was nominated for the award by Butts County Sheriff Gary Long after Vick saved the life of Jackson Police Officer Ernesto Borrero following a serious traffic accident on May 29.
Borrero was responding on a call about 4:45 a.m. when his patrol car was broadsided at the intersection of Third Street and Brookwood Ave. The collision pushed the patrol car up against a retaining wall on Third Street, and the officer was trapped inside his vehicle.
Fellow Jackson officer Jack Gilroy and Vick were the first to arrive at the scene and began working to extract Borrero. A fire began under the hood of the patrol car, and Vick was able to pull the injured officer out through the driver’s side window and carry him to safety before the car exploded into flames.
Earlier this year, Vick received a lifesaving award from the Sheriff's Office, and the Jackson Police Department presented both him and Gilroy with life saving award plaques and pins.
Vick was one of 16 law enforcement personnel to receive the Governor's Act of Heroism Award from Gov. Brian Kemp at the ceremony. The award recognizes public safety professionals for acts of heroism and for contributions to the profession.
