Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said his deputies have seized a drone used to fly contraband such as drugs over prison walls in Georgia. According to a news report on Fox 5 Atlanta, Long said the $8,000 drone was left abandoned after a car chase on Interstate 75 on Mar. 8.
The chase ended when the three suspects in the car fled into some woods in Clayton County and Sgt. Brandon McGaha tried to follow them with his K9. They got away, but deputies found the drone in their wrecked rental car.
It’s a DJI Inspire 2 drone. It’s an older model drone released in 2016 for use in film makng. The lights on the drone are covered over with black tape. In fact, any part of the drone that emits light was taped up. And there is a device on the bottom that allows the drone to release things from the air.
All of this leads authorities to believe the men were piloting this drone to drop contraband over the walls of Georgia prisons.
Along with the drone deputies said they found small bags of oxycodone, ecstasy and marijuana.
Sheriff Long said prison contraband such as illegal drugs, cell phones, and tobacco is a major problem for state correctional facilities.
“This is a problem that is not just in Butts County in our prison; it’s in every prison in the state of Georgia,” said Long. “Trying to battle the contraband.”
Long added that the concern is even greater that just contraband.
“Here’s the scary part,” he said. “The fact that they’re taking a pound or two pounds or maybe eight pounds contraband and flying it with a drone into the prison, that could be weapons, that could be firearms. You get a firearm inside a prison and you’ve got some major problems.”
Drones keep internal flight logs. If not somehow disabled, investigators here hope the drone will tell them where it’s been and give them a better idea of what it’s been up to.
