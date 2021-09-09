The Butts County Sheriff’s Office Counter-Narcotics Division received the Joseph Whitehead Award for the most impactful narcotics investigation in Georgia in 2020 at the Georgia Narcotics Officers Association (GNOA) conference on St. Simons Island last week.
The award was presented for “Operation Crystal Web,” which resulted in more than 125 arrest warrant, confiscation of more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine, $40,000 in cash, and numerous firearms.
“I want to publicly commend all my deputies, but especially those agents assigned to the Counter-Narcotics Division,” Sheriff Gary Long said. “These agents go out each and every day and relentlessly pursue individuals and organizations responsible for distributing poison into our community which destroys the quality of life for our citizens. It is an honor and privilege to lead one of the best narcotics divisions in the state of Georgia.
“This investigation is a direct result of what can happen when agencies work together for the common good of all communities,” Long continued. “Agents from local, state and federal agencies worked together to dismantle this organization. This award belongs to every agency that assisted and worked with us to identify, arrest and prosecute the members of this organization.
“I want to stress to the drug dealers: Butts County will never be a safe haven for you to distribute your poison in our communities. If you make the decision to operate your criminal enterprise in this county, my agents will be seeing you real soon.”
The Joseph Whitehead Award is the only award given by GNOA during its annual conference and in honor of Deputy Joseph Whitehead Jr., a deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Whitehead was assigned to the agency’s drug unit and was an active member of GNOA. In 2006, Whitehead was shot and killed while he and other deputies were serving a narcotics-related search warrant at a residence. The award is granted to the unit, group, or individual that GNOA officers select from the previous year.
“To Dep. Joseph Whitehead’s colleagues, friends and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers,” Long said. “Your loss and Dep. Joseph Whitehead’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
