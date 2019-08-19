The Butts County Sheriff's Office last week welcomed its newest deputy.
K-9 Riggs is an eight-month-old bloodhound donated to the sheriff's office, the agency said in a Facebook post. The Aug. 14 post did not identify the donor.
Riggs will be handled by Deputy Kyle Cupp, and assist in tracking missing persons and fleeing suspects, the sheriff's office said.
"With bloodhounds being one of the strongest dogs in the area of tracking and trailing, this will be a huge asset to our office and community," the sheriff's office said.