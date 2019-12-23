“It was so generous and so sweet. They really have made such an impact on a lot of people, so we’re super thankful. It’s a huge blessing.”
Alyssa Harper of Jackson expressed the feelings of the families of more than 200 children who received an early Christmas on Dec. 20 through the Butts County Sheriff’s Cause for Santa Claus. Her two daughters, Alyssa and Zoe Tucker, ages 5 and 6, left with new bikes and toys.
With help from community donors, each child received a large red bag full of toys such as dolls, balls and art sets. Many also received a bicycle put together by sheriff’s deputies and inmates. Some of the children were in need of basic necessities so clothing, shoes and hygiene items were also donated, along with boxes of food.
Santa Claus also made an appearance, talking with each child and giving them a stocking full of goodies. The families also had snacks and drinks available on the porch of the training building behind the jail, where the gifts were given to the children.
Deputies assisted in loading vehicles and also used their own vehicles to assist in getting everything home.
Sheriff Gary Long began the program when he took office in 2013 as a way to form a bond between the community and law enforcement.
“In 2013, my biggest focus coming in as the new sheriff was I had to build and earn the respect and trust of the community,” he said. “In the past, there really wasn’t a community program that built that relationship between law enforcement and the community, and in 2013 the sentiment for law enforcement was horrible across the country.”
He thought they could collect money in the office and identify a few families in need. That first year, the Sheriff’s Office assisted 34 families and the program has grown since then, with organizations in the community identifying and vetting families in need.”
I have a heart for the children of this community because they’re our future,” said Long. “But I always go back and think about when I was in school; when you go on Christmas break the first task you’re given when you got back to school was to write about what you got for Christmas. I have kids myself, and I couldn’t imagine being a kid and being in that classroom and wondering what I’m fixing to write because I didn’t get a Christmas.”
Many of those raising children in Butts County are grateful for the sheriff and his program.
Daniel and Shirley Campbell of Jenkinsburg are raising their great-grandchildren, Emma and Holly Johnson, ages 5 and 7. Shirley Campbell gave Long a big hug before they left and her husband said, “It is a God-sent blessing to us.”
Stacy Ivey and her sister Wendy Ivey also live in Jenkinsburg. Stacy brought her two children, Christopher and Bryson Ivey, ages 9 months and 5 years, while Wendy brought her three sons, Jason Perry, 12, Ryan Kirby 8, and Riley Ivey, 5. Stacy said they didn’t know what they were going to do for Christmas this year.
“I think it is awesome, especially for families that can’t really afford it,” she said. “We don’t really know what to do sometimes. The bills get crazy.”
Alexis Smith of Jackson is a single mother of two, Alexia, 3, and Zayden, 6. She said this is the second year she has been involved in the program and it has helped her out tremendously.
“Right now, I have been having financial difficulties, and this has helped me out giving my kids the things that they need and what they want for Christmas,” she said. “I think this really a blessing and it helps the community out. It gives us hope that we have help. I think it is really amazing.”
Long said since 2013 they have helped between 1,500 and 1,600 children and added that they could not have done it without the support of the community,
“It is our vision and our mission, but the community’s program,” he said. “The community over the years has seen the success of this, poured into this, and without a community like have donating to this cause, it would never happen. So everybody, whether they gave a dollar at a stop sign where we were collecting, or they wrote a $1,000 check, that’s who made it happen and I thank them for allowing us to carry it through, otherwise these kids wouldn’t get Christmas this year.”