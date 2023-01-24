Sheriff Gary Long.jpg

Sheriff Gary Long

JACKSON — Butts County Sheriff Gary Long and his staff recently renegotiated the contract they have with the federal government to house federal inmates in the Butts County Jail.

Long began housing federal inmates at the jail in 2014 after receiving a contract from the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Department of Justice to house prisoners involved in cases in the federal court of the Middle District of Georgia. The inmates housed at the jail are either awaiting trial or awaiting sentencing.

