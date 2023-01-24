JACKSON — Butts County Sheriff Gary Long and his staff recently renegotiated the contract they have with the federal government to house federal inmates in the Butts County Jail.
Long began housing federal inmates at the jail in 2014 after receiving a contract from the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Department of Justice to house prisoners involved in cases in the federal court of the Middle District of Georgia. The inmates housed at the jail are either awaiting trial or awaiting sentencing.
In 2022, the federal government was compensating Butts County $45 a day per inmate. In 2022, the program generated $2,054,475 in revenue for the county’s general fund.
In a recent Facebook post, Long stated they were able to renegotiate the per day payment per inmate from $45 to $67 per day.
“With renegotiating the cost per day, Butts County’s general fund will receive an estimated $3,766,070 annually in 2023 from this contract, a revenue increase of approximately $1.7 million,” Long stated in his post. “I want to thank my staff for the professionalism and hard work that made this increase possible.”