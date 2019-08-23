Butts County authorities say the candy that appears to have sickened several students at Henderson Middle School Friday was not in fact laced with any drugs.
Several students at the school complained to the school nurse of illness, and reported having ingested candy brought to the school by a female student, Interim Butts County Superintendent Todd Simpson said. One student was transported to a Macon hospital and several others were evaluated by medical responders.
Simpson said after investigating the incident, as many as 28 students reported having eaten the candy.
But Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said in a statement later Friday that testing of the candy revealed it was not infused with THC, as previously suspected, nor any other drugs.
He said investigators learned the candy was originally acquired from a Hampton food bank, and was possibly contaminated, but not drug-infused.
"Again, there was no wrongdoing on any child involved," Long said. "I want to thank the Butts County Fire Department, Henry County Fire Department, Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, Butts County School System and my staff for working together and quickly to ensure the safety of our children."
In a statement, Butts County School System officials thanked the public safety agencies that responded.
"BCSS would like to thank our public safety partners for helping us to keep our students safe at HMS today," the statement said. "We would also like to thank our dedicated staff for their teamwork and professionalism. Parents — we appreciate your continued support and patience as we worked through this challenging situation today."
