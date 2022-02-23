After Butts County Sheriff Gary Long’s comments on social media about the transfer of a convicted cop killer from a maximum to medium security prison and the inmate taunting the officer’s family using a cellphone caused Gov. Brian Kemp to move the inmate back to maximum security, Long said he will work with state legislators next year to make it mandatory that those convicted of murdering law enforcement officers serve all of their time in maximum security.
In 2001, Jeffrey McGee pled guilty to malice murder and other charges in the 1999 shooting death of Villa Rica Police Capt. Robbie Bishop and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Bishop was well-known in Georgia law enforcement as a drug interdiction officer who had set state records on interstate drug seizures. He was killed while sitting in his patrol car during a traffic stop on I-20 about 18 miles east of the Alabama line on Jan. 20, 1999. McGee’s name appeared in Bishop’s citation book as the last warning ticket written that day. McGee fled to Canada, but was captured near Toronto in February 1999 and extradited back to Georgia to stand trial.
Long, who knew Bishop and learned drug interdiction his methods, said he was contacted by Bishop’s family, who told him that McGee had been transferred from a state maximum security prison to a medium security prison and had begun posting pictures of himself behind bars and taunting Bishop’s family.
Long made his concerns known in a Feb. 18 social media post that was shared hundreds of times and caught the attention of Kemp, who addressed the situation and had McGee moved back to a maximum security prison this past weekend.
Long posted a statement by Kemp’s office on the Butts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:
"Governor Kemp and his family do not take lightly the sacrifice that our men and women in law enforcement and their families make when they pledge to serve their fellow citizens. In this instance when our office was made aware of the concerns, we reached out to the Department of Corrections to ensure the situation was being handled appropriately. It was, and the inmate has now been moved as you mentioned."
Long thanked Kemp, Commissioner Timothy Ward of the Georgia Department of Corrections, Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope, State Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson, State Rep. Clint Crowe of Jackson, and State Rep. Rick Williams of Milledgeville for their involvement and assistance in correcting the issue.
Long added the he plans to work with Crowe next year to introduce legislation dealing with situations like this.
“Next year it is my plan to work with State Rep. Clint Crowe and introduce legislation, which will be called Bishop’s Law, and would make it mandatory for anyone that murders a law enforcement officer in the line of duty and is sentenced to anything short of death, that they must serve everyday of their sentence in a high max prison,” said Long, who also thanked everyone that shared his original post.
“I am a firm believer that there is power in numbers,” he said. “Thanks again, Gov. Brian Kemp, for you leadership and quick response and once again showing you care for the people of this state.”
