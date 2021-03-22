Butts County Sheriff Gary Long has ordered his deputies to dismantle three "criminal street gangs" believed to be involved in the March 14 shooting at the Franklin Street gym, and provided more detailed information on the incident. He released a statement on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page on March 18.
Long stated on Saturday, March 13, a group from Flovilla confronted a group from the Crosstown area (Buchanan and Elder streets area) of Jackson. An altercation took place and a firearm was discharged. Jackson Police investigated and made arrests in the incident.
On Sunday, March 13, the Butts County Parks and Recreation Adult Basketball League was playing games at the gym on Franklin Street. The league involves adults from businesses, community members, and a church which sponsors a team. According to Long, some of the Flovilla group involved in Saturday’s altercation were at the gym participating in the league and watching the other games.
Long said two individuals from Crosstown entered the gym and noticed the Flovilla group. The two left the gym, went back to Crosstown and got firearms and associates and returned to the gym to retaliate against the Flovilla group.
"Video evidence shows the Crosstown group enter the gym where they were seen by the Flovilla group," Long stated in his post. "The two groups began towards each other when coaches and players alike got between the two groups and forced them outside of the gym. Once in the parking lot, two individuals from Crosstown pulled out handguns on two of the people from Flovilla. One individual from Flovilla pulled out a handgun and the two parties were in a standoff.
"A coach of the Rec Department, who has spent 20 years of his life mentoring and coaching our youth, was familiar with the four individuals due to coaching them in the past," Long wrote. "As the coach attempted to separate the two groups, one subject fired two rounds. One round struck an individual who was armed with a handgun in the stomach, and the second shot unfortunately struck the coach in the face."
Long asked for continued prayers for the coach and said, unfortunately, the incident is a continuation of ongoing violence between the two groups. He thanked the community for working with his investigators, and said five juveniles have been arrested and charged, and warrants have been taken out on several adults in connection with the violence.
The sheriff added that his office and the Jackson Police Department "have a plan in place and will work together to eliminate this type of violence in the city of Jackson and throughout Butts County."
Long then directed a message to three groups he said have been identified as "criminal street gangs": the Flovilla group known as YFLG (Young Flovilla Loyalty Gang) and the FLG (Flovilla Loyalty Gang) and the Crosstown group that goes by “2-solid.”
"Through this investigation, my gang investigators and C.A.G.E Team (Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement) have identified each member of your criminal groups," Long stated. "I have instructed my deputies to completely dismantle your criminal street gangs, and we will stop at nothing short of that. We have identified the leaders of these gangs, all the way down to the newest criminal that has joined. Each and every one of your pictures are posted in our office, and you are public enemy number one. I pledge to each and every one of you, we will not let up until your criminal street gangs are destroyed and dismantled."
Long added that anyone who participates, assists or helps any of the groups identified will be arrested and charged under the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act, and promised to end gang activities in Butts County.
"As long as I am sheriff, Butts County will not be a safe haven for your criminal ways," he said. "If you choose to continue your ways, get ready to become a resident in my jail."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.